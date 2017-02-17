Create Modern Leather Jewelry with an Edge

According to those in the know, the ‘80s are poised to be the biggest fashion trend for 2017, which I have to say kind of excites me. At least more than the resurgence of ‘70s fashion did, with the bellbottoms, large collars, and knee-high socks. Not a good look on anyone in my humble opinion! And I’m happily the ‘80s geek in my family and circle of friends! The movies and the music. Pac-Man and the Rubik’s Cube. The Madonna look, with all the black lace, leather jewelry, teased hair, bangles up to her elbows, and layers upon layers of chains.

During last fall’s New York Fashion Week, several key designers presented 2017 collections that featured a nod to ‘80s fashion, including studded leather jackets, platform shoes, thick chokers, and even garments with a punk twist with chains and appliques.

In addition to giant hoop earrings, neon jewelry, and the aforementioned bangles up to your elbow, accessories during the ‘80s also included plenty of rivets and spikes, and today’s version of those accessories is no different.

And isn’t it great how we can unleash our inner bad-girl, rock-star look and still maintain our sense of femininity?! These shoes have some serious moxie! And don’t even mess with a girl who’s sporting a spiked leather cuff!

The spiky leather look–as evidenced in the ‘80s and still today–was the inspiration behind this modern leather-and-bead bracelet design by our very own Tammy Honaman! While numerous variations of the leather bracelet are still going strong, I love Tammy’s modern version, with its fusion of black leather, matte seed beads, and spikes.

Make your very own version to show off your fearless attitude, your spunk, and your boldness. To make it easy for you, we’ve rounded up all of the supplies you’ll need so you don’t have to!

The Riveted Leather Bracelet with Spike Fringe and Seed Beads kit comes complete with black leather, seed beads, Crystaletts micro-spikes, an eyelet-setting tool and anvil, silver connectors, toggle clasp, and findings, plus a sparkly Swarovski crystal Greek cross pendant for a little extra bling.

You’ll also receive the video download so you can watch as Tammy expertly demonstrates step-by-step how to use even-count peyote stitch to create the base of the bracelet, embellish it with micro-spike accents, and assemble the stitched swatch to the leather using eyelets for a professional finish and durability. Being a crafter, I’m a visual learner for sure, and having the video in front of me is just like sitting in the same room with Tammy, yet being able to “pause” the instruction when I need to so I can work at my own pace.

The best part? Tammy’s loveable spunky personality shines through, and she makes it so easy to follow along.

If you’ve never done even-count peyote before, you’ll find that it’s one of the most enjoyable and versatile beadweaving techniques, and a great place to start to work with seed beads! Once you learn this technique, you’ll use it to create a lot of beaded goodies, like simple earrings, rings, bails, and even chain links, as shown here in Melinda Barta’s beautiful jewelry designs!

And you can watch a free tutorial here, where former editor-in-chief of Step by Step Beads Leslie Rogalski shows how easy it is to work even-count peyote. Once you have that foundation, you’ll be ready to create the Riveted Leather Bracelet with the kit of supplies and Tammy’s video!

I believe most of us are anxious to satisfy our desire to unleash our inner rock star attitude from time to time, and why not start by stitching up this edgy modern leather bracelet? Show your friends you’ve got grit—and style!

