Create Bead Embroidery Stitch Samples and Dress Up Your Wardrobe

I’m attracted to bead embroidery like a moth is attracted to light. Whenever I see a bead-embroidered garment hanging in the window of a boutique, there aren’t enough security guards in the world to keep me from entering the shop and drooling over that handiwork. My closet is a true testament of the previous statements. It’s bursting with proof of my inability to resist this lovely technique.

Bead Embroidery from the Beginning

What I love most about bead embroidery is that it’s actually easy peasy. However, outsiders are fooled by the delicate details and exquisite designs you can create. The best part is, you don’t need prior experience in handstitching or beading to enjoy this craft. Even a novice can use bead embroidery to dress up bland clothing or create bead-embroidered jewelry. All you need is a little inspiration and a great resource of stitch samples.

In fact, I’m quite the newbie myself when it comes to bead embroidery. So, to get started, I pulled some of my favorite bead-embroidered garments out of my itty-bitty closet. I also found a great book on bead embroidery, called Bead Embroidery Stitch Samples. Many of the stitches found on my favorite garments are demonstrated in this great resource. Now I can take the first step toward recreating these designs on my own.

Recreating a Few of My Favorites

I love this romantic rose halter-top. It’s full of movement, allowing the light to catch on the antiqued silver bugle beads used for embellishment. It just so happens that Bead Embroidery Stitch Samples has an entire section on Chevron/Herringbone Stitches. This will help me easily remake the embroidered pattern of this top.

This tunic from Anthropologie didn’t stand a chance against my credit card when I saw it over the holidays. The mesh bodice is embroidered with the most perfect mix of metallic beads, including fire-polished rounds, two-hole cabochons, and bugle beads. I could mimic many of the designs in the Lace Motifs section of Bead Embroidery Stitch Samples to recreate this look.

My mom got me this mustard tank for Christmas this year. I’ve already worn it more times than I’m proud to admit. A mix of copper, silver, and bronze beads makes the understated embroidery stitches shine. The Zigzag Stitches section of Bead Embroidery Stitch Samples gives a spot-on tutorial of these embellishments.

I found this scalloped crop top at an antique store in Colorado Springs. The neckline gives the appearance of a beaded necklace, don’t you think? With a how-to devoted entirely to Straight Stitches in Bead Embroidery Stitch Samples, recreating this look will be easier than it was for me to fall in love with this garment.

Beyond the Sampler

Flipping through Bead Embroidery Stitch Samples has made me so excited to try these embroidery stitches. I’ve selected some of my favorites from the book, but there are many others including fern/fly stitches, edging stitches, feather stitches, chain stitches, and more. While I’ve drawn my inspiration from bead-embroidered clothing, these embroidery stitches can be used to embellish bead-embroidered cuffs and pendants, too. If you love Bead Embroidery Stitch Samples, also look into Bead Embroidery Stitch Samples Motifs to learn how to incorporate beads into whimsical embroidered flowers, birds, and more.

Megan

