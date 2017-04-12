Cool Stuff: 10 Beading Tools and Products We Love

Beads, Findings & More!

The AVA Bead by Potomac Beads

We’re seeing the AVA bead by Potomac Bead Company in so many new and beautiful designs. Unlike other pressed-glass beads, the AVA beads are pressed by hand rather than a machine, resulting in a precise and uniquely delicate shape. Potomac also recently released the RounTrio, an expansion of the RounDuo that features three holes and is available in both faceted (fire-polished) and smooth (pressed-glass) versions.

Wood Bead Chain by Silk Road Treasures

Wood beads in earthy colors make this chain from Silk Road Treasures, an importer of fine jewelry from South Central Asia, a unique option for your next boho jewelry project.

SuperDuo Duets by The BeadSmith

With a two-tone coating available in twenty-six color combinations, SuperDuo Duets by The BeadSmith will help you create stunning color effects in your beadwork.

The Prong, Beam, and Two-Hole Cabochon by Starman

Starman recently released three new bead shapes: the CzechMates three-hole beam, the CzechMates two-hole cabochon, and the prong. Use the cabochon as the center of a component or design and the beam to add structure and dimension. Inspired by the Czech-Mates two-hole crescent, the prong is the size and shape of a crescent cut in half, with the same arc and point but with only one hole.

Swarovski Fall/Winter Innovations

Swarovski’s Fall/Winter 2017 innovations have since made way for their Spring/Summer 2018 products, but we’re still in love with designs such as the Crystal LaquerPRO series, whose timeless palette and sophisticated sparkle represent a trend toward simplicity and authenticity.

The Infinity Mini and Es-o Mini

The Infinity Mini and Es-o Mini beads by Bead Master mimic the look of seed beads, while creating texture and dimension with their unique shapes.

Handmade Findings by VDI Jewelry Findings

The handcrafted sterling silver and bronze findings by VDI Jewelry Findings have a rough-hewn, organic look that feels rustic yet modern.

HexA-Uno spacer

The Czech-glass HexA-Uno spacers by ACL Patterns and More have a unique hexagonal shape and are available in a wide range of colors designed to blend beautifully into any color palette.

Beading Tools

“Easy Warp” Sam Loom

Ideal for beginners, the “Easy Warp” Sam Loom by Mirrix takes the fear out of warping by simplifying the process—simply wrap the warp around the loom and tie. The “Bead Weaving Package” includes beading thread, seed beads, two beading needles, and a bead mat to get you started.

Tulip Gift Set

The new gift set from Tulip is the perfect present for the busy beader in your life—even if that beader is you! The set includes five tubes of these acclaimed beading needles in sizes 10S, 10L, 11, 12, and 13, along with a beading awl.

-Andrea

Get this issue of Beadwork magazine today in our shop!