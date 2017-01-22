Beadwork Designer of the Year Melissa Grakowsky Shippee

Studio Profile: Melissa Grakowsky Shippee

Melissa Grakowsky Shippee is a prolific and very talented beader. She’s also one of our 2017 Beadwork Designers of the Year! We recently asked Melissa to share a bit about where she beads.

Q: Where is your current workspace located?

A: It’s a dedicated area of the basement in our new house that we designed and built. It takes up almost half of the basement!

Q: What do you love about your beading space?

A: I love the fact that it’s a dedicated space for my business/craft. I spent the past 9 years borrowing little bits of space from my bedroom, closets, living room, and attic in our tiny apartment. Now that we have our own house, I can actually have my own workspace–and it’s wonderful! The best part is being able to be alone there working, or have it shut away where I don’t have to look at it. Being able to separate family life from my work life is incredibly important for my mental health!

Q: What’s the ONE thing you would change about your studio if you could?

A: I would add windows! It’s in the basement, so unfortunately there’s no natural light. This is why I often bead upstairs in the main part of the house!

For Melissa’s latest design in Beadwork magazine, check out the February/March 2017 issue.

Lavon Peters

Managing Editor, Beadwork magazine

