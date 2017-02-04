Beads of the Month Beadwork Challenge

Motivation in the Form of A Beadwork Challenge

Adornable Elements recently sponsored the Beadwork Challenge with a kit from their Beads of the Month Club. The lustrous mix of shaped beads in the Sweet Violets kit included hexagonal pyramid beads; Silky beads; Tilas, tiles, and bricks; Chexx beads; honeycomb beads; and piggy beads — as well as seed beads in coordinating colors and a bonus pack of Swarovski faceted rounds.

We sent this kit to four members of the Portland Bead Society to see what they were inspired to create.

Svetlana Zoubkov: Luna City Necklace

Svetlana created a gorgeous bead-embroidered necklace that looks exactly like a miniature city. “Bead embroidery is my passion. Using this particular set of beads was a real challenge. In the process of designing the necklace, I came up with the idea of a fantasy landscape. Drawing the design, arranging large and small elements, and inventing methods to add dimension to the composition were a fascinating experience. I loved the kit’s color palette, but it begged for contrast. Therefore, I added light lavender seed beads and light green seed beads. I really enjoyed this opportunity to experiment! You can see more of my work at www.svetlana.gallery.”

Lorna Dobberstein: A Necklace to Love

Lorna stitched a fun necklace with a heart-shaped focal. “I’ve never created a piece using a designated set of beads. Having little experience in working with 2-hole beads made it even more challenging. It definitely took me out of my comfort zone. However, this was one of the greatest beading experiences I’ve had. The 2-hole beads allowed me to create a very geometric piece while still incorporating softness and flow. With all the ways you can interconnect these beads, the possibilities are endless! I’m a new fan of 2-hole beads.”

Marilyn Grock: Mermaid Grotto Bracelet and Earrings

Marilyn was inspired by the kit’s color palette. “The colors of these beads made me think of a mystical underwater garden. The unusual bead shapes allowed me to create a grotto of unique flowers using beadweaving techniques. The piggy beads presented the greatest challenge, but I was delighted to form them into flower shapes. The hex beads wove a floral strap, and a beaded toggle and loop make up the clasp. The beadwoven earrings complement the bracelet by incorporating the beads and style used in the bracelet.”

Holly Swanson: 2 Fun Bracelets and a Pair of Earrings

Holly loved everything about this bead kit! “I loved the colors of the bead kit and the fact that there were so many varieties of 2-hole beads! The white vega pyramid beads provide a nice focal point and paired nicely with the green turquoise luminous honeycomb beads. I made two bracelets and a pair of earrings using original designs I created from these inspiring bead selections. The only things I added were snap closures and earring posts.”

