Beadwork April/May 2017: Fresh Changes

The beauty of spring is that it brings with it a sense of renewal. Think of spring cleaning and how that age-old practice makes your home seem fresh and new. Here at Beadwork, we’re excited to kick off spring with a few added bonuses, starting with the April/May issue. For starters, we’ve increased the page count to give you more content and value. And while we’re still providing the same number of intermediate and advanced projects, we’ve added more content suitable to those who may just be starting out, or that may appeal to experienced beaders looking for a quick project.

We’re also bringing back the popular Fast & Fabulous section of easy, stylish projects. In these pages, you’ll find bracelet, necklace, and earring inspiration featuring spring themes and palettes. In fact, the entire issue is chock-full of delicious, colorful designs—perfect for freshening up your spring wardrobe. Take the Pip Petal Pendant by Kim West, with its matte Lucite cabochon center and delightful Pip bead petals. Or the Poppy Delight Earrings, in which Suz Klumb used circular brick stitch to embellish leather flowers with brightly colored seed beads. And Jacqui Higgins’s Clematis Vine Bracelet, which showcases SuperDuo components that resemble the delicate petals of the clematis flower.

Another recent change we’re excited about is our upgraded cover paper to a higher quality matte stock, which we feel better reflects the gorgeous content inside. Although Beadwork’s quality and approach haven’t changed, we’re also eager to welcome new beaders. So during this season of beginning, I hope the projects in this issue inspire you to try something new, whether it’s a new technique, unfamiliar materials, or introducing a friend to the wonderful world of bead weaving! And I hope you’ll find

even more to love with the additional content we’ve thoughtfully curated for you!

Debbie

Editor

Beadwork Magazine

