BeadWise: Make a Picture Frame Holder to Show off Your Earrings!

When I have the time, I love to scour Pinterest for interesting ways to display my ever-growing collection of jewelry. One of the easiest—and prettiest—earrings displays to make involves only a picture frame, some scrapbook paper (heck, this can even match your bedroom décor!), window screen, glue, and a bit of duct tape! So easy, even my eight-year-old daughter can make one for her room! What I love most is that it’s so customizable, depending on the color of frame you choose and the pattern of your paper backing.

I already had an old frame that I think I purchased from the thrift store years ago. I had given it a distressed look using acrylic paint–I was going for the shabby chic look at the time. For my earring display, I paired the frame up with a sheet of scrapbook paper that has a green branch pattern for kind of a country décor look. Then I took a scrap of window screen, cut large enough to fit the back of the frame. I secured the screen with duct tape, and voila! Instant cuteness for my room!

What’s your favorite earring display hack?

—Debbie

