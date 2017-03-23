BeadWise: Clever Hacks You Need For Storing Your Jewelry

Do you have dozens of bracelets piled in a drawer, a box, or a bowl? What about all those earrings you find yourself digging through in order to find just the right pair to go with your outfit?

Never fear—BeadWise is here to offer a few clever ideas for storing and displaying your bracelets and earrings to make them easy to get to, using things you already have around the house! We’ll show you how to use a paper-towel holder, old bottles, and even an ice tray. Once you have a look around your home and get creative, you’ll discover that your storage options are endless. And the best part? You don’t even have to spend a dime!

Tell us what some of your jewelry storage hacks are!

Happy crafting!

Debbie

