In the Beading Studio with Beadweaving Artist Jann Christiansen

#StudioSunday: Jann Christiansen

Jann Christiansen is a self-taught beadweaving artist who teaches classes at Bead Stash in Kettering, Ohio. We recently asked Jann to share a bit about where she beads.

Q: Where is your current workspace located?

A: I’m fortunate to have a dedicated room that I use as a workspace. Over the holidays I decided that it needed a thorough cleaning and sorting, so it’s currently in transition. What that really means is that it’s a total mess and I can’t wait to finish sorting it out so I can get back to beading!

Q: What do you love about your beading space?

A: I love that everything I need is available in one area. That doesn’t necessarily mean I can find what I want when I need it, but that’s another issue!

Q: What’s the ONE thing you would change about your studio if you could?

A: Most of my supplies are in an uninspiring plastic storage cabinet. I would like to change that to something that’s more pleasing to the eye.

For Jann’s latest design in Beadwork magazine, check out the February/March 2017 issue.

Want to share your beading space with us? Email me at Lavon.Peters@fwmedia.com!

