Beads Take Center Stage at Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show has in itself become a highly anticipated part of the day, and yesterday’s glitzy performance was no exception. This year it was not only Lady Gaga on the main stage but some serious bling that gave beads their own moment in the spotlight.

The designer, Atelier Versace, commented in their Instagram feed about the custom-made outfit that matched the performance (and the performer) to the T. The fully beaded, iridescent jumpsuit featured matching embroidered boots, and to top it off, Swarovski crystal accents. From every angle there was no escaping the draw of the beadwork, and all of us bead lovers around the world can appreciate the work and detail that went into creating this masterpiece. (We’ll wait while you take it all in…)

Lady Gaga opened the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show in a futuristic custom made #AtelierVersace fully beaded iridescent jumpsuit with sculptural shoulder detail and matching fully embroidered boots, both with Swarovski crystal accents. #VersaceCelebrities A photo posted by Versace (@versace_official) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

Credit (left photo): Getty Images / Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Credit (right photo): Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

Beads continued to the final note, with a gold jacket briefly coming on stage before her second (and final) custom-made look by Atelier Versace. Embroidered pants and a cropped sculptural jacket joined the boots from the first ensemble, completing our ride through this futuristic, bead-filled wardrobe. Mic drop.

@ladygaga later wore an #AtelierVersace fully embellished jacket as she continued to rock the #SuperBowl stage. #VersaceCelebrities A photo posted by Versace (@versace_official) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello / Staff

Already showing up as some of the top jewelry trends this year, we can’t wait to see what sparkle, lux, and crystals 2017 will bring.

Cheers!

