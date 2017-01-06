How to Make a Beaded Tassel with Seed Beads

We’re crazy about the long-lasting tassel trend! Look around—you’re bound to notice stylish shoulder bags, shoes, and, of course, jewelry trimmed with tassels. We’ve taught you how to make chain tassels, leather tassels, and embroidery floss tassels, and today we show you how to make beaded tassels crafted from seed beads.

Beaded Tassel

Jazz up your jewelry designs with beaded tassels! Seed beads work perfectly in this application, but consider other small beads, such as gemstones.

1. Using a comfortably long piece of beading thread and a needle, string 1 seed bead and tie a square knot around it, leaving a 2″ tail.

2. String seed beads to your desired length, then tie a knot around the eye of a wrapped loop you’ve made with a 3″ piece of wire. Make sure the knot is snug up to the last seed bead on the tassel fringe.

3. String seed beads to match the length of the previous tassel fringe. Skipping the last seed bead, pass back through the remaining seed beads of the fringe and tie an overhand knot on the wrapped loop. Repeat this step for as many tassel fringes as desired.

4. Use the wrapped-loop wire to string a cone; form a wrapped loop.

5. To finish, weave the tail thread back into the tassel fringe.