Beaded Jewelry You Love to Create, Wear, and Share.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and it’s the perfect time to reflect on the people and things that are near and dear to your heart. Even when you don’t have a special someone in your life, there are so many other ways to commemorate the things you cherish. This year, I’m focusing on my love of creating beaded jewelry. I’m celebrating by sharing the top 5 beading products that have stolen my heart.

Delicate Seed Bead Lace

Modern Beaded Lace

by Cynthia Newcomer Daniel

If I had a date lined up for Valentine’s Day, I’d be adamant about making and wearing jewelry from Cynthia Newcomer Daniel’s latest book, Modern Beaded Lace. Cynthia used her expertise in beading to recreate the look of delicate lace using seed beads and crystals. The results are wonderfully romantic. This book features 18 necklace, bracelet, earring, ring, and pendant designs with heart, flower, leaf, and scroll motifs. I’m falling for the projects in this book more and more with each page I turn.

Right-Angle Weave Sparkler

That’s a Wrap! Bracelet Kit

By Jann Christiansen

Wrap bracelets have been in style for years, and I don’t see that changing any time soon. A sparkling take on the style, the That’s a Wrap! Bracelet is so easy to stitch you can make it in a couple of hours. A simple right-angle weave base made of seed beads is embellished with crystal rondelles and Japanese drops for a design that is truly irresistible.

Be Transported Through Beaded Jewelry

Global Style

by Anne Potter

When I was the assistant editor of Jewelry Stringing magazine I would “o-o-h and a-h-h” over the designs we’d receive from Anne Potter. Anne has one of the most incredible imaginations and aesthetics of anyone I know, and it all comes to fruition in her new book, Global Style. This book features 25 jewelry-making projects with inspiration from Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. She uses wire techniques, beadweaving, stringing, macramé, metal stamping, and chain maille for a collection of projects that transports you all around the world.

Edging, Fringe, and Shibori, Oh, My!

Bead Embroidery: Four Great Lessons Video Download Bundle

By Sherry Serafini

If you enjoy working with unique components or you’d like to discover the adventurous beader within yourself, then it’s time you met Sherry Serafini—via video download, that is. Sherry’s fun personality and experienced teaching style make her videos on bead embroidery the best on the market. The four lessons in this bundle will not only teach you the basics of bead embroidery, but will help you take your designs to the next level with edgings and fringe, connecting components, working with Shibori ribbon, and incorporating found objects.

Bead Crochet Beauties

Diamondback Bangle Kit

By Katie Wall

These bead crochet bangles by Katie Wall are serious eye candy. I can’t resist the Aztec pattern she created using striking seed bead palettes. When these bangles first arrived at my office I put them on (all three at once) and refused to take them off. If you’ve never tried bead crochet before, don’t worry. This kit comes with complete instructions and illustrations to help you master the technique. Once the pattern comes to life, you won’t be able to put the crochet hook down! Lucky for you, this kit comes with enough beads to make all three bangles pictured above!

I hope you’ll take some time to share my adoration for these beading products. As Valentine’s Day approaches, I encourage you to reflect on and cherish the things (most importantly, the beads) that you love the most!

With love,

Megan

