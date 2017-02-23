How to Stitch Corkscrew Tendrils: A Great Addition to Your Bead Weaving Skills

A Fun Bead Weaving Stitch

Peas have them, pumpkins have them, even pigs have them. Spirals are bountiful in nature, and this square-stitched corkscrew makes a full, abundant fringe that you can add to just about anything (shown here, a lampworked grape-bunch pendant).

Materials

Size 15° or 11°

Seed beads (A and B)

Beading thread

Needle

Corkscrew Bead Weaving Stitch

1: Square Stitch

String 2A and 1B; pass through them again, leaving a short tail to hold onto. Pass through the 2A again (Figure 1).

String 2A and 1B; pass through the previous 1B and 2A and the 2A just strung (Figure 2).

String 2A and 1B and repeat as before, passing through the beads of the previous stitch and the first 2A of each current stitch (Figure 3).

As you work, guide the beads into a curve, with the 2A outside and the 1B inside (Figure 4).

The beads will wrap around in a flat, stacked spiral (Figure 5).

2: Inner Spring

When the tendril has grown to the desired length, pass through all the B (Figure 6).

This will snug the inner beads, stretching the fl at spiral into a corkscrew. The amount of twist depends on how tight you pull the thread—keep the tension even by stitching through an outer A bead every now and then. Weave the thread tails through the beads to secure or continue stitching from the start of the corkscrew for the desired length.

Pendant Tendril

Work about 1 1⁄2″ of corkscrew, leaving a 4″ tail. Pass through the inner B beads, then continue working another 2″ in the other direction. Pass through the inner B beads toward the start. Wrap the tendril around or through a pendant bail and use the tail threads to secure. If desired, add a pressed-glass leaf.

