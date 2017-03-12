Bead Weaving with Carole Ohl, Bead Store Owner

Carole Ohl has been bead weaving enthusiastically since 2003. She owns a bead store called Bead Stash in Kettering, Ohio. We recently asked Carole to share her beading space with us.

Carole’s Bead Studio

Q: Where is your current workspace located?

A: I mostly bead at my bead store, since I have so much to choose from there. I keep a limited amount of beads at home in an ottoman. When I’m at home I bead in the living room on a small folding task table in front of the TV.

Q: What do you love about your beading space?

A: What’s not to love about having a bead store for a beading space!

Q: What’s the ONE thing you would change about your beading space if you could?

A: At home, I would like an easy and fast way to put away my mess, since I bead in the living room. I would love to design a piece of furniture that could be easily transformed from a small beading table to a small sideboard piece that could stay right in the room where you’re beading. No one would ever know there was a mess in there. I am a messy beader!

For an exclusive interview with Carole, visit: Discover Zentangle Inspiration with Beadweaver Carole Ohl. For Carole’s latest design in Beadwork magazine, check out the April/May 2017 issue. In addition, you can purchase Carole’s Saturn Connections bracelet as a kit, while supplies last!

Want to share your beading space with us? Email me at Lavon.Peters@fwmedia.com!

Lavon Peters

Managing Editor, Beadwork magazine

Lavon.Peters@fwmedia.com

