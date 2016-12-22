Bead Embroidery with Sherry Serafini

Throwback Thursday: Sherry Serafini

#ThrowbackThursday to 2011 when beading rock star Sherry Serafini was a Beadwork Designer of the Year.

Sherry’s signature designs modernized traditional bead embroidery with funky cabochons, cool components, sparkling crystals, rich color palettes, and mesmerizing details. It’s no surprise that celebrities including Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Fergie, and Grammy-winner Melissa Etheridge have commissioned her work. Click for our eight favorite designs exclusively by Sherry.

Not only is Sherry Serafini an incredible designer, but she’s also a fabulous teacher. She most recently wowed us with four new instructional videos on bead embroidery that will revolutionize the way you use her techniques. If you haven’t yet watched her videos, I encourage you to drop everything and press play now!

Sherry’s other videos in our shop!