How to Accessorize Like a Rock Star: The Grammy’s Best and Wildest Jewelry Trends

Grammy fashion is always a strange mix of crazy, classy, and just confusing. It’s the award show where celebrities feel free to, say, wear a skirt made entirely of Chuck E Cheese pit balls (large plastic beads?). This risk-taking, rock star behavior applies to jewelry choices as well, and makes the Grammys a great place to look if you’re wondering what will be cool next and what jewelry trends are heading our way.

Not unlike what we’ve been seeing on the runways and red carpets already this year, many celebrities chose to make their jewelry statements with a pair of unique, attention-grabbing earrings. We particularly love these safety pin earrings on Charli XCX.

It’s hard to deny how cool and unexpected these door-knocker earrings are.

While we’ve been seeing the single earring trend all over the runways, the mismatched earring is an interesting take.

The tassel and raw stone trends are also still going strong.

Not to be outdone, there were plenty of statement-making rings on the red carpet as well— but we also noticed something new: the between the finger rings.

There were also some pretty fantastic beaded clothing pieces making their appearance on Sunday night. Crop tops are still a favorite of the famous and finely-toned, so why not a beaded crop top? This one worn by Caroline D’Amore is particularly beautiful.

And Rihanna paired a beaded bright-orange halter with some other gorgeous bling.

So far we’re loving the boldness of this season’s red carpet jewelry fashions, and we can’t wait to ogle some A-list, Oscar-worthy adornments next. We’ll see you there!

