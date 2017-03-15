9 Foolproof Tips for Choosing Color Combinations

How to Combine Colors like a Pro

For the February/March 2017 issue of Beadwork, we asked our contributors how they select color combinations for their beading projects. This is what they had to say:

1. “One of my favorite ways to find color inspiration is to search websites that provide a photograph with coordinating color choices (e.g., www.design-seeds.com) or have color-palette generators (e.g., www.coolors.co, color.adobe.com). I also like to use the colors from a beloved piece of clothing or fabric. I find that limiting the number of colors used in a design makes color selection less overwhelming. —Jann Christiansen

2. My advice is to choose complementary colors or, if you’re making a monochromatic piece, to have fun with shade variations of the same color. You can also get nice light play by mixing beads with different finishes, such as matte and luster. —Debora Hodoyer

3. Start with a core color that excites you, then pull together every color and finish that could possibly work with—and enhance—that color. As the design progresses, refine the palette by weeding out colors that no longer add to the overall theme. As long as your colors blend, flow, and transition smoothly, you’re golden! —Christa O’Brien

4. Go with what you know! I tend to gravitate toward metallics and classic combinations, such as turquoise and copper. You won’t see me playing around too much with colors that are “uncomfortable” for me, such as neons or pastels. —Shanna Steele

5. I look to nature, art, and architecture for color inspiration. Don’t worry about following any color “rules,” just choose what you love, because it’s your piece. Be brave, be bold, and have fun! —Shae Wilhite

6. When choosing color combinations, I like to use analogous color schemes, which pair one main color with the two colors directly beside it on the color wheel. I love the harmony these combi-nations bring to a design. However, I mostly create from intuition or whatever feels pleasing to me and my mood that day. —Kristen Fagan

7. Deciding which colors go together can be challenging, especially when buying online. I find it helpful to search the Internet for examples of what others have done, such as searching Pinterest for beaded jewelry in a specific color. —Eve Leder

8. My mood usually determines what colors I choose, although I like to try something new in every project. —Evelína Palmontová

9. I tend to use the same colors over and over again, and it’s some-times hard to break that pattern. When I challenge myself not to use my “normal” colors, I get inspiration from fabric. My mom is a quilter, so whenever I go to the quilt store with her, I take pictures of the beautiful fabrics. —Kim West

