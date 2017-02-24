7 Beaded Jewelry Designs Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year

Here’s to a Green 2017!

When Pantone announced Greenery as their 2017 color of the year, they stated that it would “provide us with the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment…satisfying our growing desire to rejuvenate and revitalize.” Only two months into 2017, Pantone’s promise of rejuvenation and revitalization is still up in the air—but they do have a point. Who isn’t hoping for more time outdoors, money, and healthy smoothies in 2017? So, in the spirit of renewal and brighter things to come, we’ve selected seven beaded jewelry projects that celebrate the color of the year in all its life-affirming greenness. Though, to be honest, I will probably bead these while watching the news. It cancels out, right?

Along with the color of the year, Pantone has put together ten palettes that feature Greenery so you can incorporate it into your color choices for every season. Throughout the year, we’ll be highlighting a new Pantone palette along with beaded jewelry projects to match. This month, we’ve selected the aptly named Fathomless, a bold palette of greens and blues that caught our eye immediately. This palette is ideal for Spring or Summer and seems to encompass the energy and vitality of the 2017 color pick itself. It’s also showing up on runways all over the place.

Bahamian Waters Necklace

This is usually the time of year when I start daydreaming about beach vacations. It gets a little warmer and you start to realize that Summer will indeed come again. That’s what this necklace design feels like: an afternoon spent swimming in a shimmering, blue/green tropical cove. Pair this necklace with a white dress to your post-beach dinner. It will go great with your tan.

Checkerboard Cuff

This cuff brings the Fathomless palette to an unquestionably elegant place but manages to retain its bold personality. The detailed beadwork is exquisite and you’ll no doubt find this project to be worthwhile, rejuvenating challenge.

Crystal Cage Earrings

This right-angle-weave earring design combines green and blue crystals to form a clever cage around a 10mm glass pearl. These are a great way to incorporate the palette into your jewelry wardrobe as they’re quick to stitch and super wearable. The olivine bicones are also almost a perfect match for Pantone’s Greenery, which I guess makes these our earrings of the year!

Lacy Twins Bracelet

This bracelet represents the softer side of the Fathomless palette and is perfect for spring. It has a light, airy, garden-party feel and will go easily with a variety of looks. It’s also simple to stich and can be made in a few hours with mostly seed beads. The repetitive nature of its weave is also good for zenning out and forgetting the dramas of the day.

Bohemian Revolutions Bracelet

If you’re not looking to relax in 2017, but instead to start a revolution, you can still create with the Fathomless palette. This square-stitched bracelet has a free-spirited feel and will look great with a casual weekend protest outfit.

Tesserae Necklace

This Tesserae Necklace by Marcia DeCoster feels very of the moment. Big statements are in season and this CRAW pendant combines the bold Fathomless palette with clean lines and large-scale design. To get in on the statement earring trend, add an ear wire to either piece of the pendant and strut the streets like a runway. You’ll feel like a new woman.

Dazzling Earrings Kit

The Dazzling earrings feature so many beautiful shades of green—and they all come in a kit! Follow along with Lindsay Burke’s Make it Sparkle eBook to create these refreshing Spring earrings as well as twenty-four additional designs using simple stringing and wireworking techniques.

Beaded Jewelry Designs on Point

Without a pale pink in sight, the Fathomless palette defies the conventional pastels of springtimes passed and ushers in a fresher, bolder 2017. So think green and bead one of these color-packed projects. 2017 depends on it.

Andrea

Get this product today in our shop!