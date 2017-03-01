14 Beaded Bezel Projects You Need in Your Life

Seed bead bezels can be made in many shapes and sizes and with a variety of different techniques and materials. Whether you prefer sparkly crystals, ceramic cabochons, smooth gemstones, or fun buttons, there are countless ways to dress up each of these by bezeling around the edges. Bezeled components look gorgeous any way you use them–as a center necklace focal, a clasp button, the body of an earring, or repeated for the band of a bracelet.

To learn how to create and design with beaded bezels and for access to projects that use these gorgeous elements, download the How to Bezel with Seed Beads Bundle. This bundle includes 14 projects to make with beaded bezels that you can’t live without! Read on about what makes each of these 14 projects so unique and to learn about the additional resources you’ll receive in this bundle.

The Lineup

1. Triangulations Necklace

Even if you never liked geometry in the past, you’re sure to fall for its influence on this spectacular necklace. Form repeating triangle-shaped components using peyote stitch, bezel circular and triangular rivolis, and stitch beaded tubes. Connect all the components with pearls and finish with a beaded strap for the perfect equation.

2. Go for Baroque Pendant

This radiant pendant was inspired by the Baroque period of Italy in the 1700s. Use peyote stitch and netting to bezel four 6mm and one 18mm crystal rivolis, then stitch easy connections and picot embellishments to form the pendant’s unique shape. String the finished design from a simple chain or rope or bead a matching strap using spiral rope or tubular peyote stitch.

3. Band of Jewels Bracelet

If you’re in the mood for a fancy yet inexpensive project, this bracelet by Designer of the Year, Melanie Potter, is the project for you! The herringbone stitch bases of the sparkly bezels—suggestive of the traditional diamond setting for an engagement ring—sit high above the openwork band of this gorgeous bracelet.

4. Wildflower Earrings

Inspired by flowers seen on walks along California’s central coast, these earrings use chevron netting to form dainty petals. Then, use peyote stitch to encircle a small faceted crystal cabochon for the flower’s center.

5. Victoriana Necklace

This elegant “Y”-shaped necklace dazzles with vintage romance. Bezel three large rectangular crystals using peyote stitch, brick stitch, and netting, then connect them for a striking center focal suspended from matching chain. Add a delicate fringe and bead your own toggle clasp for the perfect finish.

6. Confection Cuff

Bezel 24 crystal chatons using right-angle weave and peyote stitch. Then form the cuff by connecting the components with crystal pearls and bicones and finish with fringe edgings.

7. Delicate Details Bracelet

This intricate bracelet is all about the sparkle! Discover how strips of alternating crystal bezels are joined using simple netting and peyote stitch techniques.

8. Shimmering Shells Lariat

The ends of this lively lariat are complete with engraved shell pendants bezeled with peyote stitch, netting, and a mix of vibrant seed beads. You’ll have the opportunity to try something new by bezeling the inside ring of a donut focal. The two-sided focal pieces are suspended from a beaded crystal chain for support and style.

9. Miriam Bangle

This spiral-patterned bangle gets its shape by sliding a tubular peyote stitch rope over memory wire. A simple peyote stitch bezel encases a crystal rivoli at each end of the bangle.

10. Bring on the Bezels Earrings



Bezel eight flat-back rhinestones and connect them in a diamond formation for a dramatic adornment for your ears. Since flat-back rhinestones are so lightweight, they’re the perfect choice for these earrings.

11. Key to the Past Necklace

This eighteenth–century-inspired necklace consists of three cleverly used bezels. Bead a three-dimensional key pendant with a glistening bezeled rivoli at the center and bezel around a pearl at the tip. Then stitch a tubular peyote rope finished with a stunning bezeled rivoli for the clasp button.

12. Josephine’s Collar

Bezel a variety of crystal rounds and bicones and one large oval rivoli and connect them for a dramatic focal finished with a simple fringe. Then, use peyote stitch to make square and circular shaped links suspended from elegant ribbon.

13. Enchanted Rivoli Earrings

An ingenious take on the traditional bezel, these mesmerizing earrings are formed by wrapping a basic bezel with a herringbone-stitched rope and embellishing it with crystal bicones and pearls to create it’s eye-catching shape.

14. Peak Performance Bracelet

This sculptural bracelet is made using peyote and herringbone stitches to create individual sparkling rivoli-topped “mountains.” Then, form simple connections and a hand-made beaded clasp to finish this statement piece.

The How-To

If you’ve fallen in love with the projects above but you need a refresher or a complete demonstration for stitching beaded bezels, the How to Bezel with Seed Beads Bundle includes two video downloads that will give you the instruction you need. In the How to Stitch Beaded Bezels and Peyote Stitch Companion: Bezels, Shapes, & More video downloads, former Beadwork editor, Melinda Barta, will teach you to bezel rivolis, cabochons, buttons, and more. You’ll quickly learn the fundamental techniques for bezeling focals of any size or shape using techniques including peyote, herringbone, and netting.

Start beading beautiful bezels today!

Megan

Get this seed bead bezel collection and some seed beads today in our shop!