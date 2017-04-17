12 Bead Weaving Projects to Put You in a Springtime State of Mind

Refresh and Bead Spring

If spring was designed to be a time of creation and spiritual renewal, one must conclude that the universe also wants you to spend this time creating more jewelry. If that means you must buy more beads and patterns, then so be it—who are you to question the natural order of things? Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our SpringSpiration Pattern Collection— a selection of our favorite and most refreshing springtime jewelry designs.

Spring Rituals

The passing of one season and the start of the next is often accompanied by rituals. They may be of an official sort, determined by religious or cultural traditions, or they may be small and personal. You perhaps don’t even realize you’re performing them. For instance, around this time of year, most of us feel compelled to declutter and deep-clean our homes, a ritual commonly known as spring cleaning. But, once this is done, what else can you do to welcome color and life into your state of frozen dormancy? Firstly, we recommend beading the mood-boosting projects of the SpringSpiration Pattern Collection — but if that alone won’t do it, here are a few other suggestions to help you properly honor this magical time.

Plant a Garden

This one is fairly obvious but pretty essential. Short of giving birth, there is no better way to get down and dirty with the circle of life than planting and maintaining a garden. Whether flowers or vegetables are your thing, the experience is guaranteed to leave you filled with the exaltation of having done something worthwhile.

The Succulent Garden Bracelet by Yasmin Sarfati combines two-hole seed beads and crystal bicones to form right-angle-weave flowers in an easy-to-wear cuff.

For the city dweller, bypass the backyard requirement by planting in pots. Or just create the colorful Flowerpots Bracelet by Cindy Holsclaw, using two-hole beads to create your own “pots” for miniature beaded flowers.

Throw a Party!

Solstice celebrations have been around for centuries. Try doing as the Pagans did and feast, drink, dance, and jump over fires. Is there any other way to celebrate?

The Spring Celebration bracelet by Cynthia Rutledge isn’t short on festivity. Made with lattice weave and branch fringe, this unique piece is a true tribute to the vitality of spring.

If you’re feeling particularly ambitious this spring, try beading the Floral Collage Necklace by Diane Fitzgerald. Its drama and complexity make it a perfect project for a beading party!

Take a Nature Walk

While observing and connecting with nature is always a good idea, spring is a particularly lovely time to be a spectator. The earth and its inhabitants are in a state of transition, reawakening from a long sleep, eager to show their colors. Enjoy the scene by taking a nature walk, or what is otherwise known as, depending on where you live, a walk.

One of the most spectacular transformations of the natural world is, of course, that from caterpillar to butterfly. Make the Springtime Butterfly by Arlene Baker using French beaded-wire techniques and add a pin-back for a fun brooch.

If you are very lucky, you may find wild roses on your nature walk. If not, simply bead the Wild Roses Bracelet by Cindy Holsclaw with pressed-glass petals and circular right-angle weave.

It’s been said that winter is slumber, spring is birth, summer is life, and autumn is reflection. As creative people, it’s important to be attentive to what’s going on around us. When our outer and inner worlds are in sync is when we’re most inspired. These are only six of the twelve projects included in the SpringSpiration Pattern Collection. Use these projects and this season to reconnect with nature, have some fun, and refresh your imagination.

-Andrea

Bead Yourself Into a Springtime State of Mind!